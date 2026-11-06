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City of Birmingham sues owner of 3 Five Points South properties, asks for buildings to be declared public nuisances
By WBRC Digital Staff,9 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has sued the owner of three Five Points South properties and are seeking to have them declared as public nuisances. Officials said the lawsuit was filed Nov. 5 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court and identifies properties at 1923 First Avenue South, 1922 Second Avenue South, and 110 20th Street South. City officials said they are asking the court to require the demolition of the structures at the owner’s expense and appoint a receiver to take control of the properties and address the hazardous conditions.
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