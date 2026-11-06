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Black Friday and Travel Tuesday Deals Along the West Coast
By Tim Cotroneo,8 days ago
The holidays are (somehow already) right around the corner, and so are Black Friday and Travel Tuesday. Whether travelers are dreaming of beach days in San Diego, a winter weekend in Lake Tahoe, an island escape to Catalina, or wine tasting in Valle de Guadalupe, these offers make it easy to plan ahead and save, with discounts of up to 40% on stays through 2027.