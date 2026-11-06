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Missoni Brings Its Signature Aesthetic to Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech with a New Missoni Resort Club
By Tim Cotroneo,8 days ago
Hong Kong, 5 Nov 2026 — Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech and Missoni unveil a new Missoni Resort Club at the resort’s Pool Garden, marking not only Missoni’s first Resort Club in Morocco, but also the first luxury pool takeover of its kind in the region. The collaboration brings Missoni’s Italian luxury design to the resort, drawing on the light, color and creative spirit of Marrakech.