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Men's Tennis Set to Host Tribe Fall Invite
4 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary men's tennis returns home this weekend to host the Tribe Fall Invite, Nov. 6-7, in Williamsburg. The two-day event will feature players from William & Mary, Old Dominion, Liberty, Richmond and Hampton. Competition will begin Friday at 11 a.m. at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center before moving outdoors Saturday to the Mackesy Tennis Center at the Millie West Courts.