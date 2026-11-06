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Jackets Cruise to 84-58 Victory Over Samford Thursday
8 days ago
THE FLATS – Four in double figures and a stingy defensive effort helped Georgia Tech women’s basketball defeat the Samford Bulldogs Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion, 84-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 0-0 ACC) battled through an early second-quarter, lead-taking run from the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-0 SoCon) with a dominant 11-2 run and never looked back. Tech was led by a career day for Jordan Ode (18 points; 8-for-12 FG) and 46 points combined from La'Nya Foster (16), Talayah Walker (16) and Erica Moon (14).