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Report: Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Out For Season With Torn MCL
By Staff Reporter,8 days ago
Texas running back Hollywood Smothers will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a torn MCL in his knee, according to multiple reports Thursday. Smothers suffered the injury during the Longhorns' 31-3 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. The senior transfer from NC State finishes the season with 283 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries in six games.