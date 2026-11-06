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Buccaneers' Josiah Trotter: Six takedowns in win
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Trotter recorded six total tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 16-0 victory over Atlanta. Trotter was limited by an illness at practice ahead of Week 8, and he ultimately secured a season-low six stops in the win. The rookie linebacker has still been out to quite the impressive start to his first NFL campaign, compiling 68 total tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pick-six over seven contests so far.