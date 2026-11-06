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Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Registers 14 tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Sherwood recorded 14 total tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders. Sherwood notched a season-high 14 takedowns in the victory, securing double-digit stops for the third time in the last five contests. The linebacker has now compiled 68 total tackles (32 solo), four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over eight games to open the 2026 campaign.