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Ole Miss vs. Georgia Predictions: Rebel Walk Staff Picks, X-Factors and Bold Calls
By Parks Burcham,9 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels bounced back against the Auburn Tigers with a commanding 45-15 win last Saturday. Head coach Pete Golding and company have playoff dreams, but Georgia could stand in the way. The Bulldogs will roll into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium hoping to solidify their status as the best team in college football.