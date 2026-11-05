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How Black Women Won in Georgia
6 days ago
Atlanta school teacher Elizabeth Soreng immediately knew the significance of Keisha Lance Bottoms' landmark win Tuesday night as she shed tears of joy watching the returns. "She is the first," an emotional Soreng told Capital B Atlanta at the Marriott Marquis election night watch party. "I'm feeling so happy because this is something that every single one of my students, students that look like me, Black girls, can see a future for themselves."