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TRON Inc. Expands TRX Treasury Holdings as TRX Price Eyes Potential Breakout
By Usman Zafar,7 days ago
Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) has expanded its TRX treasury after acquiring another 155,372 tokens, bringing its total holdings above 722.1 million TRX. The purchase reinforces the company’s accumulation strategy and commitment to long-term shareholder value. However, the TRX price faces a contrasting technical outlook, as a potential rising wedge breakdown signals weakening buying momentum. Traders are watching whether the token can defend $0.30 support or experience further downside pressure.