undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Windermere Country Club, Once Sold for $8.6M, Fetches Just $10,100 at Auction
By Miguel Rodriguez,5 days ago
Windermere Country Club, the shuttered golf course that once sold for $8.6 million, changed hands again on Oct. 29 for just $10,100 at a foreclosure auction. Private Financial Alternatives, the lender behind that rock-bottom bid, walked away with ownership of the long-dormant property after years of litigation against former owner Bryan Decunha.
9