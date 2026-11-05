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Internet Computer Processes 699,000 Transactions per Validator as ICP Price Eyes Rally
By Usman Zafar,7 days ago
Internet Computer (ICP) is attracting attention as its network activity highlights a significant efficiency difference compared with Ethereum. According to Internet Computer Today, ICP averaged 699,000 transactions per validator over the last 24 hours, while Ethereum averaged two. Meanwhile, the ICP price is trading around $2.583 after rebounding from rising support. However, the token remains below its main descending resistance, leaving buyers with another technical barrier to overcome before confirming a stronger recovery.