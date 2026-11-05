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Lake County Deputy Shoots Car Burglary Suspect in Minneola After Early-Morning Chase
By Ethan Chen,6 days ago
Orlando Regional Medical Center — Destination for Injured Suspect. A Lake County sheriff's deputy shot a car burglary suspect early Thursday after responding to a call near Cumberland Circle in Minneola, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, and the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.
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