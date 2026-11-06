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Super flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta signs with MVP
By Patrick Stumberg,8 days ago
Most Valuable Promotions secured the services of another elite female boxer today by signing WBO super flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta. Mizuki Hiruta said: “I want to thank Most Valuable Promotions from the bottom of my heart for this incredible opportunity! I’m so excited to chase my dreams with MVP! I’ll turn all this gratitude into strength, keep working hard, and never lose my smile or forget who I am. I want to make everyone who supports me happy and bring smiles to as many people as possible. I want to be a one-of-a-kind SUPERSTAR! I want to be a CHINGONA! No pasa nada!”