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Sterling Introduces Music Man Session Line Of Premium Basses
By Bass Magazine,6 days ago
Sterling has launched Music Man Session, a new premium line that brings the family of Music Man brands closer together than ever before. Featuring an elevated level of craftsmanship from Sterling, the Session Series combines the heritage, design philosophy, and performance standards of the Music Man brand with a more accessible price point. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first StingRay bass, the Session Series debuts with a fresh take on an icon: the Music Man Session StingRay.