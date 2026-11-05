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Orlando Warms Into The Mid-80s Before Weekend Cooldown As St. Johns River Flood Fears Rise
By Stephanie Reid,7 days ago
Orlando gets a brief taste of summer Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Patchy fog is expected to develop late Thursday night into early Friday morning, lifting after daybreak Friday. The bigger shift arrives Saturday, when a dry front brings somewhat cooler temperatures across Central Florida. Patchy Fog Develops Late...