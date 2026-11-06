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NASA's Artemis II Moon Rocket Tore Hole in Atmosphere, Rattled GPS Signals
By Ashley Johnson,7 days ago
When NASA's Artemis II rocket thundered off the pad at Kennedy Space Center on April 1, it didn't just send four astronauts on humanity's first lunar mission since the Apollo program ended in 1972 — it also tore a massive hole in Earth's upper atmosphere, according to new research out of Taiwan. Scientists say the disturbance was strong enough to produce GPS positioning errors of several meters, though no confirmed GPS failures, navigation disruptions or real-world accidents have been tied to the launch.