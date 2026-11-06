undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milford alders unanimously approve more public oversight of surveillance technology
By Jeremy Chen,9 days ago
Milford's Board of Alders unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to increase oversight of surveillance technology following months of public backlash over the city's use of cameras, including Flock license plate readers. The resolution requires the Board of Alders to approve any expansion or use of surveillance technology, with an opportunity...