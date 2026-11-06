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Las Vegas Arts District business owners say storm drain construction is cutting into sales
By Talia Kirkland,9 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Business owners in the Arts District say a storm drain construction project on Charleston Boulevard has reduced customer traffic and sales. Earlier this spring, Dig It! Coffee Shop closed after struggling through the construction. Other business owners now say they are facing similar challenges. Owners...