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Immigrant rights groups press the new Congress, wasting no time
By CTN News,6 days ago
Immigrant rights organizations are not waiting for the new Congress to settle in. In the days since Democrats won back both chambers in the midterm elections, advocacy groups, mutual-aid networks and legal nonprofits have begun pressing the incoming majority to deliver on what candidates promised, greater accountability in immigration enforcement and action for undocumented immigrants, according to USC Annenberg Media, which reported on the groups’ objectives in an article by Michelle Cisneros.