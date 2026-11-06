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Twin Peaks Publicity – Windom Earle and Annie Blackburne
By Steven Miller,7 days ago
Twin Peaks went on a brief hiatus in mid-February 1991 following a significant decline in ratings. Thanks to a dedicated fan base and a coordinated letter writing campaign, ABC Television brought the show back for its final six episodes beginning March 28 that year. But the ratings continued declining so the network pulled the show off the air again after episode 2.020. The final two episodes were then shown on June 10. But what would have happened if the show continued airing through the beginning of May? I acquired a black and white publicity photo of Windom Earle (Kenneth Welsh) and Annie Blackburne (Heather Graham) that offered a glimpse into that alternate reality and had me asking, “What year is this?”