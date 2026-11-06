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WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Thanks The Community For Coming Together During Recent Flooding
8 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey praised residents, law enforcement agencies and others who helped people during recent flooding, thanking the community for working together to keep one another safe. Ivey said people across the county helped rescue residents from homes and stranded vehicles and gave...
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