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‘Come On’: Shock After Blue Wave Includes 19-Year-Old College Student Winning Arizona Election
8 days ago
A 19-year-old college sophomore who graduated high school just last year has been elected to oversee a major Arizona court office, sparking mixed reactions online as some questioned his qualifications while others pointed to his victory as further evidence of Tuesday's overwhelming Democratic wave. Democrat Sebastian Matta, an Arizona State...
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