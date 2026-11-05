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Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher Set for AEW Full Gear 2026 Main Event
6 days ago
AEW has made it official. Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher AEW Full Gear 2026 is the main event, according to POST Wrestling. Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The show is live on PPV from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. According to 411mania, it airs on PPV and HBO Max in the United States and on MyAEW internationally. To be clear, this is a scripted storyline (kayfabe) championship program, and AEW books the outcome. That doesn’t make it any less loaded. The feud started inside Ospreay’s own faction, and now it reaches the top title.