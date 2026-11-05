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Captain Sim L-1011 TriStar Freighter Released
2 days ago
Captain Sim (FSX360) has recently released the Lockheed L-1011 TriStar Freighter for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024. The aircraft is based on the L-1011 Freighter variant and features custom systems and more than 1,900 interactive cockpit elements. Users can operate from either the captain’s seat or the flight engineer’s station, managing a range of simulated aircraft systems.