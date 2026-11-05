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Buck Curran and the Guitar Under the Bed
By Brad Rose,2 days ago
It’s been nearly 20 years since I was introduced to Buck Curran’s music (in the form of Arborea). His unique playing style and approach to improvisation have always made his work occupy a specific place in my mind. On his new album, Illuminations, those methods are paired with the work of my favorite poet, Arthur Rimbaud, and the result is a little bit of magic. Curran’s guitar playing winds reflectively through the moods and spaces Rimbaud’s work evokes. A rawness edges this work, heightened by incidental moments of Curran’s daughter in the background, or his wife (who also appears on “Mystique,” reciting Rimbaud’s words) walking into the room during a session. It adds intimacy and quietly amplifies the personal nature of this special album.