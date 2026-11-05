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Avon Launches Already Booked, a New Imprint Reaching Into Thriller and Horror
6 days ago
Avon, the HarperCollins imprint best known for romance, is launching a new imprint called Already Booked. Avon announced the line in a social media post in late October 2026. The news was reported by Publishers Lunch on October 28 in a piece by Erin Somers. Avon VP and editorial director Christa Désir leads the new imprint. Avon says Already Booked is “built for readers.” Its mission is “to give you books you can’t put down and can’t help but share.” Per the HarperCollins website, titles will include all genres of romance, plus romantasy, new adult, thriller, and horror. Jane Friedman also covered the launch in her October 28 newsletter, describing it as a HarperCollins commercial fiction imprint.