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LaunchPM Names Mike DeFranco Director of Project Management
3 days ago
LaunchPM, a Scottsdale-based third-party owner's representative and commercial project management firm specializing in ground-up construction, tenant improvements, and workspace strategy promotes longtime employee Mike DeFranco to the newly added position, Director of Project Management. In this new role, DeFranco will oversee the company’s team of project managers and coordinators and support national growth.