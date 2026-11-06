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Students, faculty welcome trick-or-treaters for annual ‘Hall-O-Ween’ event
By Kaela Woodard,8 days ago
Costumes, candy and excitement filled the residence halls Halloween night as neighborhood families trick-or-treated across campus in search of the best candy. On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 31, students and faculty in select residence halls greeted University Park families with candy for “Hall-O-Ween,” UP’s annual trick-or-treating event.