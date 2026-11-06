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‘The diversity of our elected officials is really promising’: Students react to national, state election results
By Kalena O’Connell,8 days ago
As votes for the 2026 midterm elections continue to be counted, Democrats have won majorities in the U.S. House, Senate and governorships, according to the Associated Press. The blue sweep follows several battleground states, like Texas and Kansas, electing Democrats to the Senate for the first time in decades. In...
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