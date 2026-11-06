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Arizona rejects Prop 144 in fight over voting rules
8 days ago
With more than 88% of votes counted Thursday evening, 53.1% of voters had rejected the measure. Proposition 144 would have required voters to show a valid government-issued ID, including when voting by mail. It also would have required voters to be allowed to have their ballots counted at their voting location on Election Day. Supporters said the proposal would protect election integrity, while opponents warned it could make voting by mail harder.
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