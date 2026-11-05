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Alyvia Luong
3 days ago
Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. Much of what I make and gravitate towards aesthetically is informed by my experience as a 1st-gen Vietnamese-American growing up in the Midwest. Though I categorize my art practice as interdisciplinary, I consider sculpture my principal framework. Presently, I am most captured by the merging of material, image, tradition, and culture, joined together as method in investigating how the body re-grounds on land that is not home. I have become a collector of materials gleaned from the American landscape, and upon or with these materials, I explore ways to enmesh lens-based media and traditional materials and craft from Vietnamese culture. Through this coalescence, I want to make visible the Vietnamese-American body beyond monolith and explore beautification as a means of survival and sustenance.