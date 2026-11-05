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How to Complete Jabu-Jabu's Belly in Zelda Ocarina of Time
7 days ago
Quick Answer: Inside Lord Jabu-Jabu's Belly is the third major dungeon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Remake), accessible by offering a live fish to Jabu-Jabu at Zora Fountain. Completing the dungeon requires carrying Princess Ruto across organic chambers, acquiring the Boomerang, collecting 4 Gold Skulltulas, and defeating the bioelectrical boss Barinade to retrieve the Spiritual Stone of Water.