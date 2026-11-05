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How to Navigate the Sandstorm in Crimson Desert
7 days ago
Complete this ‘Investigate Beyond the Barrier’ objective in Crimson Desert by navigating around the sandstorms while completing the Kliff ‘Beyond the Margins’ story line. To complete this objective, find the light beams between the Marker Stones, use Axiom Force to remove the buried cursed stakes, throw Glowing Seeds to follow your progress and finally clean all 4 corrupted locations to complete ‘Distorted Light’.