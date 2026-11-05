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How to Get the Master Sword in Zelda Ocarina of Time
5 days ago
The Master Sword is a legendary weapon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Remake), that turns Link into Adult Link and is used as his main weapon throughout the latter half of the game. You can obtain it by collecting the three Spiritual Stones, locating the Ocarina of Time in the moat of Hyrule Castle, playing the Song of Time to unlock the Door of Time in the Temple of Time and pulling the sword from its pedestal.