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Browns Tabbed a Trade Suitor for Veteran Super Bowl Champ
By Sean Deveney,9 days ago
When it comes to the Cleveland Browns and the fast-approaching NFL trade deadline, two things appear to be clear, neither of which will make the date all that much of a watershed for the team: The Browns probably won’t be big buyers, and they probably won’t be big sellers, either. But with a win on Sunday in New Orleans, Cleveland could–could–pull to 6-3 this season and remain in good position to challenge for the AFC North crown or, at least, a wild-card playoff spot. That could be enough to nudge general manager Andrew Berry to make a move on a veteran, with two positions having been highlighted as likely Browns targets: edge rusher and tight end.