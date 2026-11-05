undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In brief: Putting the squeeze on gene-editing techniques
6 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Xiaojun “Lance” Lian, associate professor of biomedical engineering and of biology at Penn State, alongside biomedical engineering doctoral candidate Tahir Haideri contributed to a paper recently published in Matter. The research, led by scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), introduced a physical system that squeezes cells, temporarily loosening the DNA inside and making space for gene-editing tools to reach the target genes.