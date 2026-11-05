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Texas Democrats want to reshape schools, healthcare and taxes. Can they deliver?
By The Texas Newsroom,7 days ago
More money for public schools. Changes to Texas' school voucher program. Expanded healthcare coverage and lower property taxes for homeowners. After sweeping victories on Election Day, Democrats have a chance to pursue major changes to policies that impact the everyday lives of millions of Texans. Democrats are preparing to take...