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MVTec and BMG bring Halcon machine vision to Bosch Rexroth's ctrlX OS
8 days ago
On a Bosch Rexroth controller, machine vision is becoming a software purchase: BMG's Nexeed Integrated Vision app makes MVTec Halcon procedures available on ctrlX OS. A hardware-independent operating system makes it easier to move between controllers. It doesn't make vision apps interchangeable, so the vision stack a machine builder picks is the decision that will last longest.