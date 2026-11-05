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PHCC Names Virginia Apprentice Daniel Boyles 2026 Plumbing Apprentice of the Year
6 days ago
Recognized for his resilience, commitment to learning, and dedication to the plumbing profession, Daniel Boyles has been named the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) 2026 Plumbing Apprentice of the Year. The award, sponsored by Delta Faucet, was presented recently during PHCC CONNECT 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Boyles, of Norfolk, Virginia,...
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