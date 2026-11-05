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Delaware E-ZPass website offline due to potential security threat
By Victoria Rivera,7 days ago
E-ZPass across Delaware is currently experiencing a system interruption affecting its website, according to DelDOT. TransCore, DelDOT’s third-party vendor responsible for operating the system and providing security services, alerted DelDOT that its security systems detected activity that indicated a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution, they took...
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