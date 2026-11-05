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PMI Elects Paige Riddle as President of 2027 PMI Board of Directors
4 days ago
Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) members elected Paige Riddle as president of the 2027 PMI Board of Directors during PMI’s 72nd Annual Meeting of the Membership. A senior director, product management, for LSP Products, Riddle succeeds Bob Neff, enterprise product compliance and regulatory manager for Delta Faucet Company and Masco Corporation. Neff will remain on the board as immediate past president. The meeting was held during the PMI26 Manufacturing Success Conference in New Orleans.