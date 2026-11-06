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“LoveFest SF” Free 7-Hour Reggae Festival in Golden Gate Park + Food Drive (SF)
8 days ago
LOVEFEST SF TURNS MUSIC INTO MEANING WITH COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE IN GOLDEN GATE PARK. Organized by Value Culture, founded by Adam Swig, the free, all-ages celebration brings together San Francisco’s music and creative communities for a day of live performances, ecstatic dance and giving back ahead of the holiday season, featuring DJ Seth Finkin, Jamaican reggae artist BLVK H3RO and a food drive benefiting the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.