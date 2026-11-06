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Suzukis With Old-School Reliability In A Modern World
By Stanford Masters,8 days ago
Modern motorcycles are increasingly complicated, with ride modes, touchscreen displays, electronic suspension, and complicated engine management systems becoming commonplace. With these sophisticated systems comes the need for sophisticated mechanical knowledge, and not every backyard mechanic is as tech-savvy or even interested in understanding these systems. We get it. There really is no getting away from the increasing electronics.