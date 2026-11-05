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Chesapeake Bay Bridge replacement plan receives final federal environmental approval
By Jessica Nester,5 days ago
CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority announced final environmental approval for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study on Nov. 5. The Federal Highway Administration selected Alternative C for the new Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans, which includes the construction of two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay and the removal of the existing bridge spans. The administration said this alternative is the most cost-effective option.