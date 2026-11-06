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Rodriguez seeks Miami-Dade elections chief’s recusal in razor-thin recount against Rep. Salazar
By Samantha SosaKevin Boulandier,9 days ago
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida’s District 27 congressional race heads to an automatic recount, the Democratic candidate is questioning the county’s election chief and demanding that she recuse herself from the process. The campaign of Eliott Rodriguez, a former local news anchor, released a statement on Thursday...