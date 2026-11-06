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THE EXPERIENCE GOLF LAUNCHES THE 1867 CLUB – AN EXCLUSIVE LADIES GOLF TOUR OF ST ANDREWS
7 days ago
ST ANDREWS, Scotland – The Experience Golf, the leading provider of luxury golf tours across Great Britain & Ireland, has launched The 1867 Club, an exclusive women’s golf experience combining world-class links golf, five-star hospitality and a highly curated stay in St Andrews, culminating in a guaranteed round on the legendary Old Course.