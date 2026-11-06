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9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 4 Review: ‘In Cold Blood’
8 days ago
9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 4 “In Cold Blood” had absolutely too much Dixie and not enough of the actual characters or mystery that was introduced in the opening emergency. Because I thought that this whole snakes on a plane thing was going to be a fun little emergency that would lead us a little bit more immediately to who The Pharaoh is. Instead, it was a way of giving Dixie everything that she wanted despite all the bad she’s done.