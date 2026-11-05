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Edwardsville Unemployment Rate Dips To 3.1 Percent In September 2026, Alton’s Mark Also Drops To 4.2 Percent
By Dan Brannan,6 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE – Unemployment fell in September 2026 across Madison, St. Clair, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties, as well as Edwardsville, Alton, Granite City and East St. Louis, while the Illinois portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area added 500 jobs compared with a year earlier. The declines were...